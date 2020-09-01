The Slits’ Viv Albertine Partners With ‘Carol’ Producers to Adapt Memoirs for TV

The Slits’ Viv Albertine is adapting her two memoirs for television after selling the rights to the producers behind Carol, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Albertine has published two memoirs, 2014’s Clothes, Clothes, Clothes. Music, Music, Music. Boys, Boys, Boys, and 2018’s To Throw Away Unopened. The former chronicled her time in the Slits and the London punk milieu during its late Seventies heyday — as well as her career in TV and film production afterward and the release of her first solo album in 2012. Meanwhile, in To Throw Away Unopened, Albertine documented her life in middle-age, with a particular focus on her relationship with her dying mother.

Number 9 Films, the production company behind Carol and other projects, such as Youth and Colette, acquired the TV rights to both books. The company is headed by Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, who will be working alongside Rachael Horovitz of West Fourth Films, to develop the project based on Albertine’s books.

“I’m so happy that Rachael, Elizabeth and Stephen are bringing my books to the screen,” Albertine said in a statement. “Right from the start they were sensitive to the extremely personal nature of the work and I knew the books were in the hands of producers with integrity. Their vision is perfectly in tune with the work, they understand the subject and the times, I can’t wait for the project to get started and to see all the characters in my story come to life!”

Karlsen, Woolley and Horovitz added: “What an exciting and exhilarating prospect to re-explore a time when music, fashion, political ideologies and sexuality were turned on their heads. So beautifully evoked alongside personal insights and frank reflections of an extraordinary woman’s life in Albertine’s two incredible memoirs.”