Hear the Shins Pay Tribute to Late Bandmate Richard Swift With New Songs

The tracks are part of the Fug Yep Soundation 7-inch series

The Shins release two new tracks in honor of Richard Swift.

Michael Jamison/Shutterstock

The Shins have released two new songs, “Waimanalo” and “Trapped By the Sea,” in honor of late bandmate Richard Swift, who died last year. The tracks are part of a 7-inch vinyl series, dubbed Fug Yep Soundation, created for Swift and mark the Shins’ first new music since their 2017 album Heartworms.

Both tracks were written and produced by Shins frontman James Mercer. The proceeds from sales of Fug Yep will support the Swift family, as well as MusiCares and Music Support UK. The goal of the series is to “raise awareness for addiction and bring community to those suffering.” Fans can purchase the 7-inch here.

Swift, who performed with the Shins and the Black Keys, died of alcohol-related illness last July at 41. The musician, who also produced artists like Foxygen, Sharon Van Etten and Damien Jurado, owned and founded the Oregon recording studio National Freedom, and released his posthumous LP, The Hexlast fall.

James Mercer’s other band, Broken Bells, have been working on their third album. Mercer and his collaborator Danger Mouse released a new song, “Good Luck,” in September. The duo confirmed they’ve begun studio sessions for their as-yet-untitled third LP, which follows a standalone 2018 song “Shelter,” two full-length albums (2010’s Broken Bells and 2014’s After the Disco) and 2011 EP, Meyrin Fields.

