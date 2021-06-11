The Shins Share a ‘Cliff Notes’ Medley of ‘Oh, Inverted World’ to Celebrate LP’s 20th Anniversary

The Shins have distilled their 2001 debut, Oh, Inverted World, into an easily digestible three-and-a-half-minute medley to mark the album’s 20th anniversary.

The new video, directed and edited by Jon Sortland, is composed of a series of goofy, loosely connected vignettes that are paired with snippets of each song on the album. It opens with a very good, very tiny dog knocking over an equally small turntable playing “Caring Is Creepy,” while later during “The Celibate Life,” a giant copy of the album is handed over to a large Paul Bunyan-esque statue that’s come to life (alas “New Slang” was not paired with anything resembling a Garden State reference).

The trailer release coincides with the arrival of a 20th-anniversary edition of Oh, Inverted World, which Sub Pop is releasing Friday, June 11th. The reissue features a remastered version of the original album, plus a new booklet filled with vintage photos, liner notes, handwritten lyrics, and more.

Last September, the Shins released a new single, “The Great Divide.” The band’s last full-length album, Heartworms, arrived in 2017.