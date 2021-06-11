 The Shins Drop 'Oh, Inverted World' Medley for 20th Anniversary - Rolling Stone
The Shins Share a ‘Cliff Notes’ Medley of ‘Oh, Inverted World’ to Celebrate LP’s 20th Anniversary

Trailer accompanies new reissue of 2001 LP, out now via Sub Pop

Jon Blistein

The Shins have distilled their 2001 debut, Oh, Inverted World, into an easily digestible three-and-a-half-minute medley to mark the album’s 20th anniversary.

The new video, directed and edited by Jon Sortland, is composed of a series of goofy, loosely connected vignettes that are paired with snippets of each song on the album. It opens with a very good, very tiny dog knocking over an equally small turntable playing “Caring Is Creepy,” while later during “The Celibate Life,” a giant copy of the album is handed over to a large Paul Bunyan-esque statue that’s come to life (alas “New Slang” was not paired with anything resembling a Garden State reference).

The trailer release coincides with the arrival of a 20th-anniversary edition of Oh, Inverted World, which Sub Pop is releasing Friday, June 11th. The reissue features a remastered version of the original album, plus a new booklet filled with vintage photos, liner notes, handwritten lyrics, and more.

Last September, the Shins released a new single, “The Great Divide.” The band’s last full-length album, Heartworms, arrived in 2017.

