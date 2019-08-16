The Roots Plot Expansive ‘Things Fall Apart,’ ‘Do You Want More,’ ‘Illadelph Halflife’ Reissues

The Roots are marking the anniversaries of several of their landmark albums — 1995’s Do You Want More?!!!??!, 1996’s Illadelph Halflife and 1999’s breakthrough album, Things Fall Apart — with expansive reissues. The first of the remastered reissues, Things Fall Apart, will be released on September 27th via Geffen/UMe/Urban Legends.

“We’re looking forward to going back to the vault to revisit our original recordings from the studio,” the Roots said in a statement. “And we’re excited to celebrate these albums by really delivering something special for our fans.”

Originally released by MCA, the hip-hop group’s fourth studio album, Things Fall Apart, reached Number 4 on the Billboard 200 following its release in 1999. It includes the Grammy Award-winning song “You Got Me” and collaborations with Mos Def, Common, Erykah Badu and Eve, among others. The reissue will be available in two vinyl configurations: Standard and a Collector’s Edition. The Standard houses the original album on double vinyl with a Questlove-curated third bonus LP. The 10-song bonus vinyl comprises previously unreleased tracks, extended live songs and other rarities.

The Collector’s version includes the Standard rendition’s offerings, but comes on clear vinyl and includes a die-cut slipcase with five alternate, interchangeable lithograph covers and foil stamp numbering. Both versions feature a booklet with rare images, retrospective essays from Black Thought and Questlove, plus liner notes detailed by Questlove. The Standard and Collector’s Edition are available for pre-order.

The reissue for the Roots’ sophomore studio album, Do You Want More?!!!??!, will be released next year and the reissue for Illadelph Halflife follows in 2021, which coincide with the albums’ respective 25th anniversaries.

Things Fall Apart Reissue Track List

Side A

1. “Act Won (Things Fall Apart)”

2. “Table of Contents (Parts 1 & 2)”

3. “The Next Movement”

4. “Step Into the Realm”

5. “The Spark”

Side B

1. “Dynamite!”

2. “Without a Doubt”

3. “Ain’t Saying Nothin’ New”

4. “Double Trouble”

Side C

1. “Act Too (The Love of My Life)”

2. “100% Dundee”

3. “Diedre vs. Dice”

4. “Adrenaline!”

5. “3rd Acts: ? Vs. Scratch 2…Electric Boogaloo”

Side D

1. “You Got Me”

2. “Don’t See Us”

3. “The Return to Innocence Lost”

4. “Act Fore… The End?”

Bonus Tracks

Side E

1. ‘Table of Contents #3″

2. “What You Want”

3. “Quicksand Millennium”

4. “We Got You” (Extended)

5. “You Got Me” (Drum & Bass w/ Jill Scott)

Side F

1. “You Got Me” (Me Tienes Remix)

2 “Act Too (Love of My Life)” (Remix)

3. “Y’all Know Who”

4. “The Lesson – Part III” (w/ Jaguar Wright)

5. “New Years @ Jay Dee’s”