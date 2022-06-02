 Juneteenth Concert With the Roots, Jhené Aiko, More to Broadcast Live - Rolling Stone
Juneteenth Concert With the Roots, Jhené Aiko, More to Broadcast Live

CNN will air the Hollywood Bowl show featuring Killer Mike, Robert Glasper, Mickey Guyton, Billy Porter, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more artists

Questlove arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Questlove arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Questlove arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Roots, Jhené Aiko, Killer Mike, Robert Glasper, Mickey Guyton, Billy Porter, and Earth, Wind & Fire are among the artists slated to perform during “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom” concert at Hollywood Bowl on June 19. As Variety reports, the show will broadcast live via all CNN platforms.

Questlove serves as the musical director alongside Adam Blackstone. Additional performers include Anthony Hamilton, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

It will also feature Re-Collective Orchestra, marking the first time an all-Black symphony orchestra has performed at Hollywood Bowl.

Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday last year, when Congress ratified it. The day marks African American emancipation from enslavement dating to 1865, making this year the 157th Black Independence Day.

“Our commitment to amplifying Black voices and those of other marginalized groups is paramount to remaining the worldwide leader in news,” Johnita P. Due, CNN Worldwide’s SVP and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, said in a statement to Variety. “Through musical performances and thoughtful storytelling we will embody the excellence and resilience of the Black community in the continued pursuit for freedom and social justice.”

The “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom” broadcast kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET. For those attending in person, the event starts at 4:30 p.m. PT. Tickets are available via the venue.

