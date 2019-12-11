 Hear the Roots' First New Song in Two Years 'Feel It (You Got It)' - Rolling Stone
Hear the Roots’ First New Song in Two Years ‘Feel It (You Got It)’

“Holiday treat” arrives months after Questlove debuted track during DJ set at alma mater

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Roots have shared their new song titled “Feel It (You Got It),” the hip-hop group’s first new music in two years.

The track first appeared this fall when Questlove debuted the song at his alma mater The Philadelphia High School For Creative & Performing Arts for Citizen Bank’s Made Ready for Music event, which was then followed by a two-minute Alan Ferguson-curated video for the track.

This week — as a “holiday treat” for fans, as Questlove wrote on Instagram — the Roots unveiled the full four-minute version of “Feel It (You Got It),” which also features singer/rapper Tish Hyman.

“Feel It (You Got It)” marks the Roots’ first new song since the Detroit soundtrack’s “It Ain’t Fair” in 2017. Questlove, Black Thought and company are reportedly at work on the Roots’ first album since 2014’s …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin; in 2016, the group announced their 12th studio album would be titled End Game. It’s unclear if “Feel It (You Got It)” is destined for that in-the-works LP.

