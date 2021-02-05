 The Roots Prep 'Do You Want More?!!!??!' Deluxe Reissue - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 35 Luxury Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Partner Really Wants (And Won't Expect)
Home Music Music News

The Roots Prep ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ Deluxe Reissue

Massive rerelease of group’s 1995 major label debut boasts unreleased songs, remixes, alternate versions, and more

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK - JULY 14: The Roots lead singer Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought performs in City Hall Park July 14, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Scott Gries/Getty Images

The Roots will rerelease their 1995 album Do You Want More?!!!??! as a deluxe reissue complete with previously unreleased songs, remixes, alternate versions, and more.

The Do You Want More?!!!??! reissue, due out March 12th as a three-LP, four-LP, or digital deluxe collection, is available to preorder now via Geffen/UMe. Ahead of the reissue’s release, the hip-hop group has shared the digitally unavailable “Street Mix” version of the album ballad “Silent Treatment.”

Among the unreleased tracks on the deluxe reissues are “Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers”, “Proceed III”, “Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix),” and “Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix),” each a continuation of the album track “Proceed.” Other unreleased cuts include “In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC),” “The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version),” “……(dot dot dot…on & on),” “Pffat Time,” “Swept Away (Original Draft),” and “It’s Coming.” The reissue also contains five remixes of “Silent Treatment” — including ones by Black Thought and Questlove — and two mixes of “Distortion to Static.”

Both physical formats of the Do You Want More?!!!??! reissue host a 24-page booklet documenting the history of the Roots’ major-label debut album, which prominently featured the late Roots rapper Malik B.

Reybee

Do You Want More?!!!??! 4LP and Digital Deluxe Tracklist

Side A
A1       Intro / There’s Something Goin’ On
A2       Proceed
A3       Distortion To Static
A4       Mellow My Man
A5       I Remain Calm

Side B
B1       Datskat
B2       Lazy Afternoon
B3       ? vs. Rahzel
B4       Do You Want More?!!!??!

Side C
C1       What Goes On Pt. 7
C2       Essaywhuman?!!!??!
C3       Swept Away
C4       You Ain’t Fly

Side D
D1       Silent Treatment
D2       The Lesson Pt. 1
D3       The Unlocking

Bonus Tracks
Side E
E1       Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers
E2       Proceed III *
E3       Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix) *
E4       Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix) *
E5       Silent Treatment (Kelo’s Remix) *

Side F
F1        Silent Treatment (Beatminerz Remix) *
F2        Silent Treatment (Black Thought’s 87 You And Yours Mix) *
F3        Silent Treatment (Question’s Mix) *
F4        Silent Treatment (Street Mix) *

Side G
G1       In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC) – unreleased
G2       The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version) – unreleased
G3       ……(dot dot dot…on & on) – unreleased
G4       Pffat Time – *

Side H
H1       Swept Away (Original Draft) – unreleased
H2       It’s Coming
H3       Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version) – unreleased
H4       Distortion To Static (Freestyle Mix) [Clean] *
H5       Distortion To Static (Quest Jim Mix) [Clean] *

* available for the first time digitally

In This Article: The Roots

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.