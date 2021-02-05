The Roots Prep ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ Deluxe Reissue

The Roots will rerelease their 1995 album Do You Want More?!!!??! as a deluxe reissue complete with previously unreleased songs, remixes, alternate versions, and more.

The Do You Want More?!!!??! reissue, due out March 12th as a three-LP, four-LP, or digital deluxe collection, is available to preorder now via Geffen/UMe. Ahead of the reissue’s release, the hip-hop group has shared the digitally unavailable “Street Mix” version of the album ballad “Silent Treatment.”

Among the unreleased tracks on the deluxe reissues are “Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers”, “Proceed III”, “Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix),” and “Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix),” each a continuation of the album track “Proceed.” Other unreleased cuts include “In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC),” “The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version),” “……(dot dot dot…on & on),” “Pffat Time,” “Swept Away (Original Draft),” and “It’s Coming.” The reissue also contains five remixes of “Silent Treatment” — including ones by Black Thought and Questlove — and two mixes of “Distortion to Static.”

Both physical formats of the Do You Want More?!!!??! reissue host a 24-page booklet documenting the history of the Roots’ major-label debut album, which prominently featured the late Roots rapper Malik B.

Do You Want More?!!!??! 4LP and Digital Deluxe Tracklist

Side A

A1 Intro / There’s Something Goin’ On

A2 Proceed

A3 Distortion To Static

A4 Mellow My Man

A5 I Remain Calm

Side B

B1 Datskat

B2 Lazy Afternoon

B3 ? vs. Rahzel

B4 Do You Want More?!!!??!

Side C

C1 What Goes On Pt. 7

C2 Essaywhuman?!!!??!

C3 Swept Away

C4 You Ain’t Fly

Side D

D1 Silent Treatment

D2 The Lesson Pt. 1

D3 The Unlocking

Bonus Tracks

Side E

E1 Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers

E2 Proceed III *

E3 Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix) *

E4 Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix) *

E5 Silent Treatment (Kelo’s Remix) *

Side F

F1 Silent Treatment (Beatminerz Remix) *

F2 Silent Treatment (Black Thought’s 87 You And Yours Mix) *

F3 Silent Treatment (Question’s Mix) *

F4 Silent Treatment (Street Mix) *

Side G

G1 In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC) – unreleased

G2 The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version) – unreleased

G3 ……(dot dot dot…on & on) – unreleased

G4 Pffat Time – *

Side H

H1 Swept Away (Original Draft) – unreleased

H2 It’s Coming

H3 Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version) – unreleased

H4 Distortion To Static (Freestyle Mix) [Clean] *

H5 Distortion To Static (Quest Jim Mix) [Clean] *

* available for the first time digitally