The Roots Prep ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ Deluxe Reissue

The Roots will rerelease their 1995 album Do You Want More?!!!??! as a deluxe reissue complete with previously unreleased songs, remixes, alternate versions, and more.
The Do You Want More?!!!??! reissue, due out March 12th as a three-LP, four-LP, or digital deluxe collection, is available to preorder now via Geffen/UMe. Ahead of the reissue’s release, the hip-hop group has shared the digitally unavailable “Street Mix” version of the album ballad “Silent Treatment.”
Among the unreleased tracks on the deluxe reissues are “Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers”, “Proceed III”, “Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix),” and “Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix),” each a continuation of the album track “Proceed.” Other unreleased cuts include “In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC),” “The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version),” “……(dot dot dot…on & on),” “Pffat Time,” “Swept Away (Original Draft),” and “It’s Coming.” The reissue also contains five remixes of “Silent Treatment” — including ones by Black Thought and Questlove — and two mixes of “Distortion to Static.”
Both physical formats of the Do You Want More?!!!??! reissue host a 24-page booklet documenting the history of the Roots’ major-label debut album, which prominently featured the late Roots rapper Malik B.
Do You Want More?!!!??! 4LP and Digital Deluxe Tracklist
Side A
A1 Intro / There’s Something Goin’ On
A2 Proceed
A3 Distortion To Static
A4 Mellow My Man
A5 I Remain Calm
Side B
B1 Datskat
B2 Lazy Afternoon
B3 ? vs. Rahzel
B4 Do You Want More?!!!??!
Side C
C1 What Goes On Pt. 7
C2 Essaywhuman?!!!??!
C3 Swept Away
C4 You Ain’t Fly
Side D
D1 Silent Treatment
D2 The Lesson Pt. 1
D3 The Unlocking
Bonus Tracks
Side E
E1 Proceed II Feat. Roy Ayers
E2 Proceed III *
E3 Proceed IV (AJ Shine Mix) *
E4 Proceed V (Beatminerz Mix) *
E5 Silent Treatment (Kelo’s Remix) *
Side F
F1 Silent Treatment (Beatminerz Remix) *
F2 Silent Treatment (Black Thought’s 87 You And Yours Mix) *
F3 Silent Treatment (Question’s Mix) *
F4 Silent Treatment (Street Mix) *
Side G
G1 In Your Dreams Kid (I’m Every MC) – unreleased
G2 The Ultimate (Original ’94 Version) – unreleased
G3 ……(dot dot dot…on & on) – unreleased
G4 Pffat Time – *
Side H
H1 Swept Away (Original Draft) – unreleased
H2 It’s Coming
H3 Lazy Afternoon (Alternate Version) – unreleased
H4 Distortion To Static (Freestyle Mix) [Clean] *
H5 Distortion To Static (Quest Jim Mix) [Clean] *
* available for the first time digitally