 The Roots' Kirk Douglas, Gary Clark Jr. to Play Apollo Benefit Concert - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Nashville Club Douglas Corner to Close After 33 Years Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Roots’ ‘Captain’ Kirk Douglas, Gary Clark Jr. Tapped for Apollo Theater Benefit Concert

Let’s Stay (in) Together livestream event features Kool and the Gang, Robert Randolph, Michael McDonald and more artists

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Roots' 'Captain' Kirk Douglas and Gary Clark Jr. will perform at 'Let's Stay (in) Together: a Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater.'

Sachin Jethwa/Shutterstock; Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

The Roots’ “Captain” Kirk Douglas, Gary Clark Jr., Kool and the Gang, Robert Randolph and Michael McDonald are among several artists tapped to perform during Let’s Stay (in) Together: a Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater. Sponsored by Gibson through its Gibson Gives Foundation, the virtual benefit concert will livestream for free on the Apollo Theater’s website as well as on Tidal on June 2nd at 7:30 p.m. ET. As has been the case for venues throughout the U.S., the venerable Harlem theater was forced to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the performances, Dionne Warwick, Doug E. Fresh and Roy Wood Jr. will make appearances, with additional special guests to be announced soon.

“Music has the incredible power to connect, transform and heal,” reads a statement from Apollo Theater. “We hope you’ll support the Apollo Theater and join us for a special event featuring music that lifts our spirits, shapes our lives, and continues to unite us all.”

Artists will perform music from performers who have graced Apollo’s stage, including B.B. King, Patti LaBelle and Stevie Wonder. The event seeks to benefit the legendary theater as well as the community. “A portion of the funds raised will be allocated for micro grants to support local merchants and small businesses in the 125th Street neighborhood impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the theater’s statement continues.

“For more than eight decades, the Apollo Theater’s strength and resiliency have been as constant as the talent on our stages, but like non-profit organizations around the world, we are facing an unparalleled challenge. Immediate additional funding is critical for us at this time, and I am incredibly grateful to the generous donors and friends who have supported the Theater since we closed our doors in March,” Jonelle Procope, Apollo Theater President & CEO, said in a statement. “I hope this online celebration inspires people across the globe to come together and enjoy the sounds of the Apollo, as well support the Theater’s mission to champion Black culture and the arts of the African diaspora. Through such generosity we will be able to give back directly to the vibrant Harlem community that has supported us for many years.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Gary Clark Jr., Kool and the Gang, Michael McDonald, Robert Randolph, The Roots

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.