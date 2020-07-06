The Roots’ Black Thought Taps Killer Mike, Pusha T for New EP

The Roots’ Black Thought landed guest spots from Killer Mike, Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, ScHoolboy Q and Portugal. The Man for his upcoming EP, Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Abel, out July 31st.

The rapper detailed the track list on Monday, announcing a July 10th release date for lead single “Thought vs. Everybody.” Sean C produced Vol. 3, which follows the first two Streams of Thought EPs from 2018.

Black Thought recently joined Nas, Rapsody, YG and his Roots bandmate Questlove to help Public Enemy recreate their classic “Fight the Power” video at the 2020 BET Awards.

The emcee is contributing music and lyrics to — and was set to join the cast of — Black No More, a musical adaptation of George S. Schuyler’s Harlem Renaissance-era novel. The project was originally set to premiere in October 2020 as part of the New Group’s 2020-2021 Off-Broadway season.

Black Thought and Questlove joined Michelle Obama in late June to co-host a virtual festival featuring SZA, Lil Baby and H.E.R., among others.

Black Thought – Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel Track List

1. “I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)”

2. “State Prisoner”

3. “Good Morning” (featuring Swizz Beatz, Pusha T and Killer Mike)

4. “Magnificent”

5. “Experience (Interlude)”

6. “Quiet Trip (featuring Portugal. The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr)

7. “Nature Of The Beast” (featuring Portugal. The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr)

8. “We Should Be Good” (featuring CS Armstrong)

9. “Steak Um” (featuring ScHoolboy Q)

10. “Thought Vs. Everybody”

11. “Ghetto Boyz & Girls” (featuring CS Armstrong)

12. “Fuel (featuring Portugal. The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr)

13. “I’m Not Crazy (Outro)”