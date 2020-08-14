The Rolling Stones, War on Drugs Team Up for ‘Scarlet’ Remix

Last month, the Rolling Stones released “Scarlet,” a funky 1974 Jimmy Page co-jam that was previously lost to time — initially born of a session in Ronnie Wood’s basement. Friday, they’re out with a remix courtesy of War on Drugs.

Frontman Adam Granduciel turns the song into a psychedelic dance party by giving the track a pulsing new groove that kicks into double-time for the chorus — chopping and manipulating the song’s riff to create a trippy wall of sound.

“Scarlet” was unearthed for the extensive Goats Head Soup reissue, out September 4th. “Scarlet is a bit of an odd one because it wasn’t really recorded for Goats Head Soup — it was just a song that we had knocking around,” Mick Jagger recently told Rolling Stone. “I remember doing it with a couple of other people [in addition to] the version that was found, the version with Jimmy on it.”

Last month, Keith Richards told RS how their collaboration with Jimmy Page first took shape: “My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session,” he said. “They were just leaving and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track; it was basically for a demo…just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a lineup like that, you know, we better use it.”