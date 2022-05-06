The Rolling Stones Drop Previously Unreleased Live Versions of ‘Tumbling Dice,’ ‘Hot Stuff’

The Rolling Stones have dropped previously unreleased live versions of “Tumbling Dice” and “Hot Stuff.” The renditions will appear on Live at the El Mocambo, which arrives on May 13 via Universal Music and is currently available for preorder.

Recorded over two nights in March 1977 at Toronto’s intimate 300-capacity El Mocambo, the album includes the band’s full performance (they were billed as “The Cockroaches”) from its March 5, 1977 show alongside three bonus tracks from their show the previous evening. Mixed by Bob Clearmountain, the set comes as a double CD, a 4-LP vinyl set in black or neon, and a digital version. While a few of the songs appeared on 1977 live album Live You Live, the full set has never officially been released in its entirety.

The release of “Tumbling Dice” and “Hot Stuff” follows their previously dropped Live at the El Mocambo song performances of “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” and “Rip This Joint.”

The 23-track live album includes the band’s live premiere of “Worried About You” — which didn’t arrive in studio form until 1981’s Tattoo You — alongside classics such as “Let’s Spend the Night Together,” “Honky Tonk Woman,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” It also includes blues covers, such as Willie Dixon’s “Little Red Rooster,” Muddy Waters’ “Mannish Boy,” and Big Maceo’s “Worried Life Blues.”