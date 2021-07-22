The Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled 2021 ‘No Filter’ Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones are returning to the states this fall to make up for postponed 2020 dates. The 13-date tour begins September 26th at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and wraps up November 20th at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

They are hitting most of the cities they planned on playing in 2020, but the shows in Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were canceled due to scheduling difficulties. To make up for that, they’ve added stops in Los Angeles and Las Vegas and will also be playing Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

Tickets for the 2020 shows will be honored at these new dates. Fans with tickets to canceled shows will be contacted by Ticketmaster with information about refunds, and they’ll also be given a possible “priority offer” to tickets in nearby cities.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again,” Mick Jagger said in a statement, “and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!”

“We’re back on the road!” added Keith Richards. “See you there!”

The tour was originally supposed to kick off May 8th, 2020 at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California and wrap up July 9th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia after a 15-show run. But the band was forced to postpone due to the pandemic.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the band said at the time. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon.”

During the downtime, the group released the new song “Living In a Ghost Town.” It was largely written before the pandemic, but they changed some of the lyrics to reflect the new reality in the world. They haven’t released an album of new songs since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, but they have spent a lot of time in the studio in recent years.

“We’ve got another five or six tracks and there’s a lot of sort of soul feel about it for some reason without anybody intending to,” Keith Richards said last year. “Obviously right now we’ve got nothing else to do but write some more songs, right?”

Rolling Stones No Filter USA 2021 Tour

September 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

September 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

October 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

October 13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

October 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

November 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

November 20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas