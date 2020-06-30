 The Rolling Stones to Release Havana Concert Film to Drive-Ins - Rolling Stone
The Rolling Stones to Release Havana Concert Film to Drive-Ins

The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon documents the largest open-air rock concert in Cuba following a decades-long ban on the genre

The Rolling Stones - Mick Jagger and Ronnie WoodThe Rolling Stones in concert at Ciudad Deportiva, Havana, Cuba - 25 Mar 2016

'The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon' will be screening at drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada beginning July 10th.

Amy Harris/Shutterstock

The Rolling Stones are arriving at drive-in movie theaters this summer. The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon, a concert filmed in Havana, Cuba, in 2016, will be screening across the U.S. and Canada beginning July 10th — following specific state reopening guidelines for COVID-19 — through the band’s partnership with CineLife Entertainment.

The movie documents the Stones’ March 2016 concert at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex. At the time, it was hailed as the largest open-air rock concert ever to be held in Cuba, as the genre was banned in the country for decades following the Cuban revolution. The show was held just five days after sitting U.S. President Barack Obama made his first visit to the nation.

Directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by Simon Fisher, The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon previously had a one-night international theatre premiere and debuted in the U.S. on-demand via Starz.

“I’m so thrilled that Havana Moon has found its way back onto the big screen, particularly during such a strange time for live music,” Dugdale said. “The Rolling Stones concert was the first of its kind in Havana, and I hope the unprecedented absence of live music during the COVID-19 crisis means this film brings almost as much elation and joy to those watching it now through CineLife as it did the people of Havana back on that special night. Turn it up loud!”

