 Watch the Rolling Stones Play a Rain-Drenched ‘Gimme Shelter’ in Miami – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next The Flaming Lips Taste the Rainbow in 'Giant Baby' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch the Rolling Stones Wrap Up 2019 Tour With Rain-Drenched ‘Gimme Shelter’

As soon as “a storm is threatening my very life today” left Mick Jagger’s mouth, the clouds over Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium began pelting the crowd with rain

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Rolling Stones managed to stay dry through through most of their tour-closing show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium Friday evening, even as Hurricane Dorian continued to gain strength in the Atlantic. But when the band came out for the encore of “Gimme Shelter” and Mick Jagger sang the opening lines “A storm is threat’ning/My very life today,” the clouds opened up as if on cue and rain began pouring down in sheets. As evidenced in video from the gig, Jagger and backup singer Sasha Allen were pros and blazed through the song as if nothing was happening.

The Miami concert was originally supposed to open up the tour on April 29th, but Mick Jagger’s heart surgery forced a postponement of every show until later in the summer. Miami ultimately became the final stop with a show booked for August 31st, but once it became clear that Hurricane Dorian was barreling towards Florida they moved it forward one day with just about 24 hours notice.

Related

The logos for the band The Rolling Stones and NASA are displayed side-by-side on video monitors onstage before the Rolling Stones' concert at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, Calif. Actor Robert Downey Jr. announced from the stage before the show that NASA has officially named a rock spotted rolling across the surface of Mars by its InSight lander "Rolling Stones RockRolling Stones Mars, Pasadena, USA - 22 Aug 2019
NASA Names Rolling Stone on Mars After Rolling Stones
Flashback: Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder Mash Up 'Uptight' and 'Satisfaction'

The last minute shift seemed to have little impact on attendance as nearly every seat appeared to be full Friday night, even though a little rainstorm delayed the start about an hour. Appropriately enough, they opened up with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (“I was born in a cross-fire hurricane/And I howled at the morning driving rain”), but they were fortunate that the rain held off until “Gimme Shelter” 17 songs later. Nobody would have complained if that song ended the night, but they still powered through an extended “Satisfaction” in the pouring rain to wrap up the night and the tour.

The Rolling Stones’ future plans are unclear at the moment, but Jagger did tell the crowd “See you next time!” before walking offstage. They have toured every single year since ending their extended hiatus in 2012, and there’s no reason to think next year will be any different. After all, this is a band that doesn’t even let an impending category 4 hurricane stop them.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad