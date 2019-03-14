The Rolling Stones Gather Hits, Live Tracks for New Best-Of LP ‘Honk’

The Rolling Stones will release a new best-of compilation LP, Honk, on April 19th via Polydor/Interscope. The career-spanning project is available as a single-CD and 2-LP edition featuring 20 songs, along with a deluxe 3-CD/4-LP set with 46 cuts.

Both versions boast eight top 10 singles (“Brown Sugar,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Angie,” “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It),” “Fool to Cry,” “Miss You,” “Emotional Rescue” and “Start Me Up”), along with classic album cuts (1971’s “Bitch,” 1973’s “Dancing With Mr. D”) and material from the band’s most recent studio record, 2016’s Blue & Lonesome. The deluxe package includes a full disc of 10 live tracks recorded during the band’s recent stadium tours — several guests appear, including Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl (on “Bitch”), Ed Sheeran (“Beast of Burden”), Brad Paisley (“Dead Flowers”) and Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch (“Wild Horses”).

The Welch-featured “Wild Horses,” which also appears on the single-CD version, is available with pre-orders of the album. They will also release two digital editions of the compilation in North America: the deluxe set at all streaming and download services, and the 20-track set at download services only.

The U.S. leg of the Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” tour launches April 20th in Miami Gardens, Florida and wraps June 21st in Chicago, Illinois. The band is currently recording material for their next studio album.

The Rolling Stones – Honk Deluxe 3-CD Track Listing

Disc One

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Brown Sugar”

3. “Rocks Off”

4. “Miss You”

5. “Tumbling Dice”

6. “Just Your Fool”

7. “Wild Horses”

8. “Fool To Cry”

9. “Angie”

10. “Beast Of Burden”

11. “Hot Stuff”

12. “It’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

13. “Rock And A Hard Place”

14. “Doom And Gloom”

15. “Love Is Strong”

16. “Mixed Emotions”

17. “Don’t Stop”

18. “Ride ‘Em On Down”

Disc Two



1. “Bitch”

2. “Harlem Shuffle”

3. “Hate To See You Go”

4. “Rough Justice”

5. “Happy”

6. “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”

7. “One More Shot”

8. “Respectable”

9. “You Got Me Rocking”

10. “Rain Fall Down”

11. “Dancing With Mr D”

12. “Undercover (Of The Night)”

13. “Emotional Rescue”

14. “Waiting On A Friend”

15. “Saint Of Me”

16. “Out Of Control”

17. “Streets Of Love”

18. “Out Of Tears”

Disc Three – Live Tracks



1. “Get Off My Cloud”

2. “Dancing With Mr. D”

3. “Beast Of Burden” (with Ed Sheeran)

4. “She’s A Rainbow”

5. “Wild Horses” (with Florence Welch)

6. “Let’s Spend The Night Together”

7. “Dead Flowers” (with Brad Paisley)

8. “Shine A Light”

9. “Under My Thumb”

10. “Bitch (with Dave Grohl)”