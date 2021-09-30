The Rolling Stones Drop Previously Unreleased Chi-Lites Cover ‘Troubles a’ Comin’

The Rolling Stones have dropped their previously unreleased cover of the Chi-Lites’ “Troubles a’ Comin” via Polydor/Interscope/UMe. The song will appear on the 40th-anniversary sets for Tattoo You, which arrive on October 22nd.

The band recorded the song in Paris in 1979, and it’s one of nine of the rarities and that are housed on the remastered Tattoo You reissues’ Lost and Found bonus disc. The disc features songs that were all originally recorded while the Stones were making Tattoo You, but were recently completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar. “Troubles a’ Comin” follows their previously released Lost and Found track “Living in the Heart of Love.”

“It’s a funny album,” Jagger said of Tattoo You in a recent interview with longtime Rolling Stone writer David Fricke. “It’s not an album where you can say we went into X studio, we spent six months and this is the album. It’s just tracks that got recorded any time from 1972 to 1981. It wasn’t really an album. It was all over the place. It doesn’t have a kind of center.”

The Rolling Stones are in the midst of their North American tour, the band’s first in 59 years without late drummer Charlie Watt.