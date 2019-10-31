Watch the Rock, Nick Jonas, Jack Black in Wacky ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Trailer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan stare down baboons, monstrous ostriches and massive snakes in the new trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level. Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Nick Jonas and Awkwafina also appear in the sequel to 2017 adventure comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a reboot of the 1995 film.

The clip follows a trio of high school students — Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain), Martha (Morgan Turner) and Bethany (Madison Iseman) — who re-enter the Jumanji video game to rescue their friend Spencer (Alex Wolff). In a twist on the original film, they’re joined by two new, much older, characters: Spencer’s cantankerous grandfather Eddie (Danny DeVito) and his friend Milo (Danny Glover).

To complicate their task, none of them are able to select their avatars. As a result, every character winds up in a new role, and their confusion only multiplies when several of them wake up in the desert.

“Where’s the jungle?” Fridge asks, now inhabiting the role of Professor Shelly Oberon. “This is a whole new thing. Nobody told us we had to do a whole new thing!”

Between the punchlines and gags, the cast faces a series of dangerous animals. In one sequence, Fridge notes, “You’ve got to have eyes in the back of your head,” moments before a mutant python picks him off the ground.

Returning director Jake Kasdan helmed Jumanji: The Next Level, which hits theaters on December 13th.