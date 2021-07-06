The Residents Announce ‘Dog Stab!’ 50th-Anniversary Tour

The Residents will be hitting the road for their Dog Stab! 50th-Anniversary Tour, kicking off August 19th at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon. The tour will run for 22 dates with stops in major cities throughout the U.S. and Canada and will conclude with a hometown show at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre. See tickets online here.

Each night on the 50th-anniversary tour, the avant-garde band will perform tracks from their latest album Metal, Meat & Bone, as well as revisit songs from their 1978 seven-inch Duck Stab EP and their 1976 album The Third Reich ‘n’ Roll.

It’s already been a big year of anniversaries for the band: Last month, the Residents debuted a special new performance, Duck Stab! Alive!, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the long-running alternative variety/music show, Night Flight. The performance was directed by video artist John Sanborn, who has regularly collaborated with the Residents since the Nineties. In 2020, prior to the pandemic, the band staged their 1988 concept album, God in Three Persons, live for the first time at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The Residents, Dog Stab! 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

August 19 – Wonder Ballroom @ Portland, OR

August 20 – Fremont Abbey @ Seattle, WA

August 21 – The Imperial @ Vancouver, Canada

August 23 – Urban Lounge @ Salt Lake City, UT

August 24 – Bluebird Theater @ Denver, CO

August 26 – The Cedar @ Minneapolis, MN

August 27 – Lincoln Hall @ Chicago, IL

August 28 – The Shelter @ Detroit, MI

August 30 – Higher Ground @ Burlington, VT

August 31 – The Sinclair @ Cambridge, MA

September 2 – (le) poisson rouge @ New York City

September 3 – The Foundry @ Philadelphia, PA

September 4 – Ottobar @ Baltimore, MD

September 5 – Cat’s Cradle @ Carrboro, NC

September 6 – Variety Playhouse @ Atlanta, GA

September 9 – The Kessler @ Dallas, TX

September 10 – The Heights @ Houston, TX

September 11 – Empire Control Room @ Austin, TX

September 14 – 191 Toole @ Tucson, AZ

September 15 – Regent Theater @ Los Angeles, CA

September 17 – The Castro @ San Francisco, CA

September 18 – Rio Theater @ Santa Cruz, CA