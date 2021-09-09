 Replacements Release New Animated Music Video for 'Shutup' - Rolling Stone
The Replacements Drop New Animated Video for ‘Sorry Ma’ Standout ‘Shutup’

Band will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album with a box set filled with previously unreleased material

Jon Blistein

The Replacements have released a new animated music video for “Shutup,” as part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of their 1981 debut, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash.

The clip pairs the snotty, 85-second anthem with animated scenes that provide the perfect accompaniment to Paul Westerberg’s extremely literal and self-referential lyrics (among them, drummer Chris Mars checking his watch for the line, “Chris needs a watch to keep time”). The “Shutup” video — which was animated by Pat Moriarity and Seth Zeichner — also features some Easter eggs, like references to the pioneering Twin Cities punk group Suicide Commandos, and late guitarist Bob Stinson’s pre-‘Mats outfit, Dogbreath.

The Replacements will mark the 40th anniversary of Sorry Ma with a box set that will feature an array of previously unreleased material, including the first demos the band ever cut, alternate mixes, outtakes, and a recording of a 1981 concert. The four-CD/one-vinyl LP also includes rare photos and liner notes by Replacements biographer Bob Mehr. It will be released on October 22nd.

