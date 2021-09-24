The Regrettes, Olivia Rodrigo Battle ‘Monday’ Blues on Dancefloor

The Regrettes have released their video for new song “Monday” featuring a cameo from their buddy Olivia Rodrigo. It’s the Los Angeles pop-punk band’s first new music since the release of their sophomore album, 2019’s How Do You Love?

In the Dillon Dowdell-directed clip frontwoman Lydia Night introduces Joy, a pink-hued character who haunts her as she tries to navigate the “Monday” blues, alongside her bandmates. “These growing pains, they push me ’til I break/I’m pulling down my eyelids, two at a time/I swear it’s just my sinuses, I’ll be fine/An existential crisis and it’s only a Monday,” she sings, later declaring that she needs to “get the fuck out of L.A… before it burns my brain.” In the visual, the band attends a school dance, where Rodrigo serves as DJ.

Night wrote the song over Zoom with producer Tim Pagnotta and writer Michelle Buzz. At the time, Night said in a statement, she was “at the peak of my anxiety disorder.”

“As L.A. locked down, I felt a huge part of my identity and ego being stripped away because of no touring, and no connecting with people at our shows,” she said. “I’ve been touring since about age 12, so I had to come up with a new way to function in the world. It was really rough, and still is rough, but I found writing this song to be super therapeutic.

“It’s special that this is the first song we’ve put out in a while because it’s an important moment in time for me to mark. Part of the healing process for me is really learning and trying my best to keep on dancing the pain away so I hope people can relate to that and dance with me, even if it’s not at a show and in the safety of their own kitchen.”