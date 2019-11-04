The Raconteurs Explore Spooky Tourist Attraction in ‘Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)’ Video

The Raconteurs explore a Wisconsin tourist attraction in their new video for “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying),” a track from their latest album Help Us Stranger.

Directed by Ben Chappell, the clip shows the supergroup — Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler — filmed on location at the House on the Rock in Spring Green, Wisconsin. The 1950s modernist house features a unique layout design and many other oddities, including an indoor carousel, token-operated musical instruments and a 218-foot “Infinity Room” that juts out from the house with no supports underneath. It’s a kooky, carnivalesque place and a fitting setting for a Raconteurs video.

The band are currently out on tour in support of their new album, with upcoming stops in New Orleans, Birmingham and Florida. The Help Us Stranger tour wraps with two shows in Honolulu on December 12th and 13th.

In between tour stops, Jack White appeared at a rally for Bernie Sanders in Detroit, stumping for the candidate and performing a few solo hits as well as some White Stripes songs.