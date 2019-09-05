Watch The Raconteurs Perform ‘Shine the Light on Me’ on ‘Fallon’

The Raconteurs took the stage at The Tonight Show to offer a rousing version of their song “Shine the Light on Me.” The digital-only performance, which did not air on TV, featured the band giving the bluesy, piano-based track their all.

The song, which comes off the band’s recent album Help Us Stranger, put Jack White at the center on a grand piano, leading the vocals as the rest of the musicians chimed in. It came to a propulsive finish as the instrumentals and accompanying vocals surged alongside White’s croon.

Help Us Stranger, the band’s third album, dropped in June. White told Rolling Stone that the new songs weren’t planned. “No one said, ‘Hey, we’re making a new album, we’re going on tour,'” he said. “We just thought, ‘Let’s just get together and we’ll work out a song, maybe a couple, and see what happens.’ And everyone was just so energetic, it was really inspiring. I mean, we had like 30 songs we were working on intensely and we ended up having to say, ‘Look, we got to settle on a dozen songs here. Because we’ll just keep writing, it’s going so well.'”

The Raconteurs are currently touring in support of the album. The North American trek, which kicked off in July, will wrap October 18th in St. Louis, Missouri.