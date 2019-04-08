The Raconteurs Plot First North American Tour in Eight Years

One day after playing their first show in eight years at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary celebration, the Raconteurs announced a full-scale North American tour. The quartet — Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler — will kick off the trek July 12th in Detroit, Michigan and wrap October 18th in St. Louis, Missouri.

General tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. local time. Third Man Records Vault members can access the first pre-sale, which runs Tuesday, April 9th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 11th at 10 p.m. local time. An addition pre-sale for American Express card members will run in select markets from Wednesday, April 10th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 11th at 10 p.m. local time. Full details are available at the band’s website.

The tour promotes the Raconteurs’ upcoming third LP, Help Us Stranger — their first since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely. Every online ticket purchase for the North American headline shows will include a physical CD copy of the record; fans can also upgrade to a standard black vinyl edition.

During the Third Man Records show, the band debuted tracks from the long-awaited album, including “Help Me Stranger,” “Shine the Light on Me” and “Bored and Razed.” They also played previously issued cuts “Now That You’re Gone” and “Sunday Driver,” along with their new cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)” and a version of the Go’s “Keep On Trash.”

The band’s North American run also includes performances at the Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky (August 10th) and Woodstock 50 in Watkins Glen, New York (August 16th). Their broader world tour will kick off in mid-April with a series of dates in New Zealand and Australia, followed by concerts in Japan, Europe and the U.K.

The Raconteurs 2019 North American Tour Dates

July 12 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

July 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

July 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

July 18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center

July 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

July 23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

July 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

July 27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 28 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

August 10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

August 11 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

August 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

August 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Indoors)

August 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

August 16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50

August 17 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

August 18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

August 20 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

August 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

August 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

August 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 3 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

September 6 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

September 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

September 9 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

September 12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

September 13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

October 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

October 14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

October 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

October 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant