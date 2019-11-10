The Raconteurs to Release ‘Live in Tulsa’ LP Through Third Man Vault

The Raconteurs’ October 2019 gigs in Tulsa — and Jack White and Brendan Benson’s first-ever gig together in Detroit in 1999 — are the focus of the latest release from the Third Man Records’ Vault.

Live in Tulsa captures highlights from the Raconteurs’ three-night stand at Tulsa’s Cain Ballroom — “My favorite place to play in the world,” Jack White states on the recording — from the band’s recent tour in support of Help Us Stranger spread across three vinyl records.

The Vault 43 package also includes a Blu-ray disc of White and Benson’s intimate and acoustic Live at Third Man Records Cass Corridor July 9th, 2019, featuring the two singers performing tracks from both the Raconteurs and the White Stripes.

Additionally, the disc also boasts a VHS-quality recording of White and Benson’s first show together over 20 years earlier, Live at the Garden Bowl Lounge March 14, 1999. Both the 1999 and 2019 shows include the duo’s rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Fearless.”

To fill out the package, Third Man Records will also dispatch a mystery Raconteurs flexi-disc, the contents of which is being kept under wraps.

Registration for the Vault #43 package is open now at Third Man Records through January 31st; the set is expected to ship in March 2020.