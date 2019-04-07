See the Raconteurs Debut ‘Help Me Stranger’ Songs at First Show in Eight Years

The Raconteurs performed their first concert together in eight years and debuted tracks off their upcoming third album Help Me Stranger at the band’s gig Saturday at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary celebration in Nashville.

In addition to performing the previously released “Now That You’re Gone” and “Sunday Driver,” Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler also introduced the crowd to new album cuts “Help Me Stranger,” “Shine the Light on Me” and “Bored and Razed.”

The Raconteurs also debuted their cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness),” the lone non-original on Help Me Stranger, as well as a rendition of the Go’s “Keep On Trash.”

Help Me Stranger marks the group’s first album since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely. The album is due out June 21st; a special Third Man Vault edition come with a limited edition electric green, black and copper swirled vinyl LP, moving image lenticular cover art, and a companion 7-inch single that houses early demo recordings of the LP’s “Help Me Stranger” and “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying).”

The Raconteurs last performed together in 2011. In support of Help Me Stranger, the reunited rockers have scheduled a string of summer dates, including a stop at Woodstock 50.