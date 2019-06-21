Watch the Raconteurs Roll Through ‘Help Me Stranger’ on ‘Colbert’

The Raconteurs kicked off their two-night stand at The Late Show with a performance of “Help Me Stranger,” off the band’s new LP, Help Us Stranger.

The performance opened with a short remake of the intro to the song’s brooding music video, with Stephen Colbert mouthing the lyrics to a lonesome country tune while cast in green light. After the clip glitched, the camera jumped to the Raconteurs, who breezed through “Help Me Stranger” as the camera panned around them, occasionally capturing them inside a prop frame hanging in front of the stage.

The Raconteurs will perform another song on The Late Show tonight, June 21st, to celebrate the release of Help Us Stranger.

Help Us Stranger marks the Raconteurs’ first LP since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely. The band will embark on their first North American tour in eight years this summer, with a run that kicks off July 12th in Detroit, Michigan and wraps October 18th in St. Louis, Missouri.