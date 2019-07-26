Watch the Raconteurs’ Gritty Performance of ‘Don’t Bother Me’ on ‘Kimmel’

The Raconteurs took the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to offer up two of their new tracks, “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)” and “Don’t Bother Me.” Both songs come from the rock band’s recent album Help Us Stranger, which dropped in June.

The musicians get particularly raucous on “Don’t Bother Me,” a guitar-driven garage rock number with a raw, energized vibe. “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)” is more low-key, with Jack White taking a less impassioned approach to the vocals.

Help Us Stranger is The Raconteurs’ third album, a long-anticipated follow-up to the group’s 2008 effort Consolers of the Lonely. The group, which also includes Brendan Benson, Patrick Keeler and Jack Lawrence, didn’t make the new album with any specific intention.

“No one said, ‘Hey, we’re making a new album, we’re going on tour,'” White recently told Rolling Stone. “We just thought, ‘Let’s just get together and we’ll work out a song, maybe a couple, and see what happens.’ And everyone was just so energetic, it was really inspiring. I mean, we had like 30 songs we were working on intensely and we ended up having to say, ‘Look, we got to settle on a dozen songs here. Because we’ll just keep writing, it’s going so well.’ I don’t know how long it all took to get. I can’t really say. Probably weeks, at the end of the day. I can’t really remember.”

The band is currently on tour in North America, with two hometown stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in August. The trek wraps October 18th in St. Louis at The Pageant.