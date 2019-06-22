Watch the Raconteurs Deliver Fierce ‘Bored and Razed’ on ‘Colbert’

The Raconteurs’ two-night stand on Late Show With Stephen Colbert continued Friday with a performance of “Bored and Razed,” a track off the group’s just-released new album Help Us Stranger.

Bathed by green light on a stage designed after the Help Us Stranger cover art, Jack White and company delivered a fierce rendition of the track that amplified the studio rendition, with White’s distorted vocals and guitar filling the Ed Sullivan Theater.

The previous night the Raconteurs brought “Help Me Stranger” to the Late Show. Help Us Stranger marks the reunited band’s first LP together since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely.

Also on Friday, the day of Help Us Stranger‘s arrival, the Raconteurs staged an intimate record release show at Rough Trade’s New York outpost, where the band blistered through a six-song set that included new songs “Bored and Razed,” “Live a Lie,” “Only Child,” “Don’t Bother Me,” “Sunday Driver” and the title track. The group eschewed the record store’s concert venue in the back of the store in favor of a more intimate second-floor space. The group appeared jovial, with co-lead singer Brendan Benson handling most of the crowd talk as White threw guitar picks into the crowd at the end of the show. Contrary to White’s solo shows, the band encouraged fans to take (and, perhaps more importantly, post) photos and videos of the show.

After recently completing a tour of Europe, the Raconteurs will embark on a North American trek, their first in eight years, beginning in July.