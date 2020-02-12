Watch the Raconteurs Perform ‘Bored and Razed’ in Extended ‘Austin City Limits’ Set

Shortly after Rosalía closed out the 45th season of Austin City Limits, the long-running series has added a bonus installment of the Raconteurs’ recent performance, streaming now on PBS.

The supergroup’s performance now extends to a full hour and shows previously unreleased songs in the set list — including the opener, “Bored and Razed,” which you can hear below. Other songs include “Only Child” and “Thoughts and Prayers” from 2019’s Help Us Stranger, and “Old Enough” and “Carolina Drama” from 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely.

In the clip of “Bored and Razed,” the first track on Help Us Stranger, Jack White and Brendan Benson trade off guitar riffs, with contributions from Queens of the Stone Age’s Dean Fertita. “Laying the cardinal sins on the table/Pouring the coffee out on the grounds,” White screeches. “Changing the losses to wins if I’m able/Switching the pitch to an audible sound.”

The highlight of the performance is undoubtedly “Steady, As She Goes,” from their 2006 debut, Broken Boy Soldiers. White and Benson bounce lyrics off each other until White leads the crowd into a call-and-response for the “Are you steady now?” portion.

Season 45 of Austin City Limits also included performances by Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Sharon Van Etten, Mitski, and others.

Raconteurs Set List

“Bored and Razed”

“Only Child”

“Now That You’re Gone”

“Sunday Driver”

“Help Me Stranger”

“Thoughts and Prayers”

“Old Enough”

“Top Yourself”

“Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)”

“Steady, As She Goes”

“Carolina Drama”