The Prodigy Preview New LP ‘No Tourists’ With Urgent ‘Need Some1’

Seventh studio album arrives in the fall

The Prodigy have unveiled new video "Need Some1" ahead of their seventh LP, 'No Tourists.'

The Prodigy have unveiled their new video for “Need Some1,” which previews their forthcoming LP, No Tourists. The band’s seventh album arrives on November 2nd via BMG.

Directed by Paco Raterta, the visual for “Need Some1” encapsulates the group’s trademark abrasive, yet danceable vibes in all its raw, urgent glory. Shot in Manila, Philippines, the woozy scenes follow a band as they traverse violent streets and bleak corridors while drinking and fighting their way through the world’s depravity before delivering a thrashing, cathartic performance.

No Tourists is the follow-up to 2015’s The Day is My Enemy. Written, produced and mixed by the group’s Liam Howlett, the trio’s new album was culled over the last year. “To us, No Tourists is ultimately about escapism and the want and need to be derailed. Don’t be a tourist – there is always more danger and excitement to be found if you stray from the set path,” the band said in a statement.

