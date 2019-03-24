×
The Prodigy Invite Fans to Line Keith Flint’s Funeral Procession Route

Singer will be laid to rest at private memorial service on March 29th

Keith Flint - The ProdigyHeineken Jammin' Festival, Milan, Italy - 06 Jul 2012

The Prodigy have invited fans to take part in a funeral procession for Keith Flint ahead of the singer’s March 29th memorial service in Essex, England.

Flint died by suicide on March 4th at the age of 49; a coroner later revealed that Flint hung himself in his Essex home. A toxicology report is still in the works, with a July 23rd hearing scheduled.

On Saturday, the Prodigy mapped out the procession route ahead of Flint’s private funeral for fans “to pay their final respects & ‘raise the roof’ for Keef!”

The Prodigy added, “The church service will just be for family and close friends, but there will be speakers relaying the ceremony outside the church for everyone to hear.”

In the aftermath of Flint’s death, the Prodigy cancelled all of their upcoming tour dates, including a handful of European festival dates. The electronic group is also scheduled to release a new single for “Fight Fire With Fire” on Record Store Day.

Flint first joined the Prodigy as a dancer, but eventually became the main singer and face of the group on 1997 album The Fat of the Land, which produced the hits “Breathe,” “Firestarter” and “Smack My Bitch Up.” Flint would also appear on the cover of Rolling Stone at the height of the band’s popularity.

