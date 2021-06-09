The Pretty Reckless, Soundgarden Members Drop Video for ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’

The Pretty Reckless have released the music video for their latest single, “Only Love Can Save Me Now,” featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil of Soundgarden.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling around our song ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now,'” the Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen says. “The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favorite musicians of all time — Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal. This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living.”

Thayil added: “It was super fun to spend time in the studio with Taylor, Ben [Phillips], and Matt, and to have the opportunity to contribute to this the Pretty Reckless song. ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now’ has elements of classic Soundgarden and the riff would probably be at home on Louder Than Love. These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor’s powerful and haunting vocals.”

“Only Love Can Save Me Now” appears on the Pretty Reckless’ latest album Death by Rock and Roll, out now.