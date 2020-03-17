 Pretenders Preview New Album 'Hate for Sale' With 'The Buzz' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Watch Burna Boy Earn 'Champion' Status in 'Odogwu' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Pretenders Fall Head Over Heels on New Song ‘The Buzz’

Track will appear on band’s upcoming album, Hate for Sale

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Pretenders unveiled a jangly new ballad about an obsessive crush, “The Buzz,” that will appear on their upcoming album, Hate for Sale, out May 1st via BMG.

“The Buzz” is a mid-tempo rocker that finds Chrissie Hynde crooning lovelorn lyrics over a swooning rush of guitars. “You know you can’t forget, you know gotta get, the buzz,” Hynde sings, “Can’t get no relief/ You’ve reduced me to a liar/A liar and a thief/Love, oh love/I can only prove your real/By the scratching and the fever.”

In a statement, Hynde said of the song: “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. ‘The Buzz’ is about that. Not mine, of course — I’m never obsessive, never obsessive, never obsessive.”

Hate for Sale marks the Pretenders’ 11th studio album and follows their 2016 LP, Alone. Hynde co-wrote all the songs on the record with guitarist James Walbourne, while Stephen Street produced the album. Hate for Sale is also the first Pretenders album to feature the band’s long-time touring line-up of Hynde, Walbourne, bassist Nick Wilkinson and founding drummer Martin Chambers.

The Pretenders are scheduled to embark on a sprawling North American tour with Journey this summer. The run starts May 15th in Ridgefield, Washington, and wraps September 12th in Bethel, New York. The Pretenders will then play the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on September 27th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.