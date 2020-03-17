The Pretenders Fall Head Over Heels on New Song ‘The Buzz’

The Pretenders unveiled a jangly new ballad about an obsessive crush, “The Buzz,” that will appear on their upcoming album, Hate for Sale, out May 1st via BMG.

“The Buzz” is a mid-tempo rocker that finds Chrissie Hynde crooning lovelorn lyrics over a swooning rush of guitars. “You know you can’t forget, you know gotta get, the buzz,” Hynde sings, “Can’t get no relief/ You’ve reduced me to a liar/A liar and a thief/Love, oh love/I can only prove your real/By the scratching and the fever.”

In a statement, Hynde said of the song: “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. ‘The Buzz’ is about that. Not mine, of course — I’m never obsessive, never obsessive, never obsessive.”

Hate for Sale marks the Pretenders’ 11th studio album and follows their 2016 LP, Alone. Hynde co-wrote all the songs on the record with guitarist James Walbourne, while Stephen Street produced the album. Hate for Sale is also the first Pretenders album to feature the band’s long-time touring line-up of Hynde, Walbourne, bassist Nick Wilkinson and founding drummer Martin Chambers.

The Pretenders are scheduled to embark on a sprawling North American tour with Journey this summer. The run starts May 15th in Ridgefield, Washington, and wraps September 12th in Bethel, New York. The Pretenders will then play the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on September 27th.