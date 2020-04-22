The Pretenders Compare Love to Drug Addiction in ‘The Buzz’ Video

The Pretenders overdose on love in the surreal clip for “The Buzz,” a single from their upcoming album Hate for Sale, out July 17th.

“It’s a drug like any other/opiated, sugar-coated/you’ve either got the sack/or about to be promoted,” Chrissie Hynde sings, appearing as a vivid, saturated image. Playing cards are dealt, candy hearts are crushed to bits and lovers embrace, all while Hynde tells it like it is: “The buzz/can’t get no relief.”

Produced and directed by John Minton, the video was made entirely under quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, a factor that also caused the album’s release date to be postponed from May 1st.

“I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction,” Hynde previously said of the single. “‘The Buzz’ is about that. Not mine, of course — I’m never obsessive, never obsessive, never obsessive.”

The band previously unveiled the album’s title track, as well as “You Can’t Hurt a Fool,” a scorching ballad that was influenced by R&B. Hynde co-wrote the all of the songs on Hate for Sale songs with guitarist James Walbourne. It’s the first Pretenders album to feature founding drummer Martin Chambers in 21 years.