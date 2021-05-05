‘The Pink Floyd Exhibition: The Mortal Remains’ Heading to Los Angeles Museum

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: The Mortal Remains, a traveling retrospective featuring artifacts and artwork from the rock legends’ entire tenure, will make its U.S. debut this August with a four-month residency at a Los Angeles museum.

The exhibition, which debuted at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in 2017, will open at Los Angeles’ Vogue Multicultural Museum beginning August 3rd and conclude its residency on November 28th. Visit the VMMLA site for ticket information.

As Rolling Stone wrote in 2017 for an in-depth look at the exhibit, the Mortal Remains was curated by Pink Floyd’s creative director and Hipgnosis designer Aubrey “Po” Powell and developed closely with Nick Mason.

“I tried to make the exhibition very much like Pink Floyd,” Powell told Rolling Stone. “Larger than life. Like an Alice in Wonderland trip. It’s a celebration of 50 years of Pink Floyd, so what I decided was needed was to have a person have an immersive experience in it. You want to follow the band all the way through their career. Pink Floyd were very inventive in terms of how they progressed with technology and how they progressed with the stage visuals. They were innovative right up to the present day and, hopefully, this exhibition shows that.”

The audiovisual exhibition features over 350 items from Pink Floyd’s history — many “dusted off” from storage units and the band members’ personal collections — including handwritten lyrics, musical instruments, letters, original artwork, and stage props.

L.A. event promoter Diego Gonzalez said in a statement: “I feel very proud to have the opportunity to introduce a new era of cultural exhibitions for the city of Los Angeles, especially with the timeless and legendary Pink Floyd, a band so inspirational to myself and millions of fans all around the world for generations. This exhibition will be a really exciting opportunity for people to come together to experience music, culture, design, and innovation, all principles that Pink Floyd represent in their music. I couldn’t imagine a better exhibition to inaugurate the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Hollywood.”