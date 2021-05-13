John Stamos, Chimp Enjoy Wild Night at Strip Club in the Offspring’s ‘We Never Have Sex Anymore’ Video

John Stamos and a chimpanzee enjoy a wild night at the strip club in the new video for the Offspring’s “We Never Have Sex Anymore.”

The video spotlights a married couple — played by a pair of chimps — going through the boring motions of day-to-day life. The husband, fed up with the situation, drives off mid-video to a strip club, where he hangs out with the Full House actor and a bevy of dancers. The chimp then returns home to his wife, satisfied with the brief dalliance in the single life.

“We Never Have Sex Anymore” is the latest video off the Offspring’s new album Let the Bad Times Roll; the band also previously released a Cars-inspired video for the LP’s title track.

“I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying, ‘We’re doing our best,’ it’s more like they’re saying, ‘Fuck it,’ and it’s really scary,” frontman Dexter Holland said of the track in a previous statement. Added guitarist Noodles: “Folks are saying, if it’s all going to hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. Let the bad times roll!’”