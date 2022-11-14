fbpixel
Kicked Out

The Neighbourhood Boot Drummer Brandon Fried After Accusation He Groped Marías Singer María Zardoya

"It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced," Zardoya said. "I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body"
Brandon Fried performing with The Neighbourhood in 2018. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

California rock band the Neighbourhood have fired drummer Brandon Fried after María Zardoya — singer for the indie outfit the Marías — accused him of groping her. 

Zardoya called out Fried for the incident on Instagram Sunday, writing, “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried… the drummer of the Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.”

Tagging the Neighbourhood, Zardoya added, “Ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

The Neighbourhood acted swiftly in turn. In their own Instagram Stories note shared Sunday, they wrote, “We are grateful to María for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of the Neighbourhoood.”

Fried wasn’t a founding member of the Neighbourhood, but he had been their longest-serving drummer after joining the group in 2014. He’s appeared on the Neighbourhood’s last three albums, including their most recent effort, 2020’s Chip Chrome and the Mono-Tones

Fried acknowledged the incident in his own statement on social media, writing, “I am so terribly sorry to María. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.”

He added: “I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to the Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.”

