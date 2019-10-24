Watch the National Perform ‘Where Is Her Head’ on ‘Kimmel’

The National appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Brooklyn week to perform their recent song “Where Is Her Head.” Performing in the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the band gave an energized performance of the lush, layered song, which comes off their new album I Am Easy to Find. In the clip, frontman Matt Berninger shares the impassioned vocals with three female singers, bringing the song to a rollicking finish.

The National released I Am Easy to Find, their eighth album, in May. The album includes collaborations with Gail Ann Dorsey, Lisa Hannigan, Sharon Van Etten, Mina Tindle and Kate Stables, along with the Brooklyn Youth Choir. The band has been on the road since its release and will continue on tour in Europe through December.

Berninger also announced plans to release his debut solo album, Serpentine Prison, revealing the news on Instagram last week. The new songs, which don’t yet have a release date, were produced and arranged by Booker T. Jones. “More about it soon but basically I’m the luckiest man in the universe with lots of brilliant friends who can play instermints,” Berninger wrote. “Not worthy!”

The singer unveiled a solo single, “Walking on a String,” featuring Phoebe Bridgers, which comes from the Netflix film Between Two Ferns: The Movie. “It’s a song about how our problems and anxieties can build up and feel like a tangled inescapable web,” Berninger told Rolling Stone. “Sometimes all it takes is a friend with some perspective and patience to help us see our way out of our own messes. It’s also just a love song between a spider and a moth.”