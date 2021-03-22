The National Prep New Photo Book ‘Light Years’

The National announced a new photo book, Light Years, available through their fan club.

The release — which features newly published images, essays and band member quotes — chronicles the band’s two-decade relationship with Scottish photographer Graham MacIndoe.

Six versions of Light Years are available to preorder via the Cherry Tree shop, and some will be paired with a vinyl LP of songs curated by MacIndoe and bassist Scott Devendorf, highlighting the band’s September 2018 shows at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. (As of this writing, three editions are already sold out.)

“Graham took The National’s first official publicity photo in 2001, back when they were friends working in creative careers, lost touch with the band as their lives took very different paths, then reconnected in 2012 just as Trouble Will Find Me was released,” the band wrote in a statement. “Since then, Graham has documented recording sessions for The National’s last three albums and a multitude of gigs and rehearsals, capturing life in the studio, backstage and on the road.”

MacIndoe’s black and white photographs, they say, “provide a unique and intimate view of the band and their interactions with each other, their crew, family, friends and fans.” A portion of proceeds from signed editions will benefit the band’s touring crew. More information about the fan club is available at the Cherry Tree site.

The National issued their most recent studio album, I Am Easy to Find, in 2019. Last year, the band unearthed a series of live shows and rare footage for a weekly YouTube Live series.