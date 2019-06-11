The National Give Choir-Backed Performance of ‘Oblivions’ on ‘Fallon’

The National made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to perform “Oblivions,” a track from their latest album I Am Easy to Find and its accompanying short film.

The contemplative song was co-written by frontman Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser, and features the vocals of Mina Tindle and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. Both Tindle and members of the Chorus appeared alongside The National on The Tonight Show, along with an orchestral sextet. Even though the five-piece band had ballooned into nearly 30 people onstage, The National managed to make the performance of “Oblivions” feel as intimate and meditative as it sounds in the studio version, anchored by Berninger and Tindle’s central performances.

The National previously made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform two other I Am Easy to Find tracks, “Rylan” and “You Had Your Soul With You.” They’re currently on tour in North America in support of the album.