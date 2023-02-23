fbpixel
The National’s ‘New Order T-Shirt’ Carries Old Lovers Like ‘Drugs in a Pocket’

The song is the second pre-release track from their ninth studio album First Two Pages of Frankenstein
The National new song ‘New Order T-Shirt’
The National Josh Goleman

The National released their new track “New Order T-Shirt” on Thursday. The song is the second pre-release track from their ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, set for release on April 28.

“New Order T-Shirt” is a nostalgic, lovelorn story led by singer Matt Berninger. “I keep what I can of you/
Split-second glimpses and snapshots and sounds/ You in my New Order t-shirt,” Berninger sings. “I flicker through/ I carry them with me like drugs in a pocket.”

“To me the line ‘I keep what I can of you’ means something about everyone I’ve ever known or loved,” says founding member Aaron Dessner. “There’s a simplicity to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ that reminds me of our earlier records, but with the full maturity and experience we have now. It feels like a really important song for the future of our band.” 

The upcoming record features Berninger on vocals — with Dessner on guitar, piano, and bass, and his brother Bryce Dessner on both guitar and piano, Bryan Devendorf on drums, and Scott Devendorf also on bass and guitar — the record will also feature special guest appearances from Taylor SwiftSufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers, who appears on two of the 11 songs.

In May, the National will bring First Two Pages of Frankenstein on the road as they embark on a 19-date North American tour. 

