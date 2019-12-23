Watch The National’s Matt Berninger Rap on Kids Show ‘Helpsters’

The National’s Matt Berninger made a special appearance on Apple TV+ series Helpsters to rap about long words alongside a group of puppets. The track, titled “The Long Words Song,” is all about Berninger’s love for lengthy words.

“I like long words and I like to recite ’em,” Berninger raps. “I like all the pages and pages it takes to write ’em.” He adds, “I even got a word for the long words in this song: they’re sesquipedalian, and that means long.” The song is, ironically, short and sweet, with Berninger thanking the puppets before he goes.

Berninger recently announced his debut solo album, Serpentine Prison, which was produced and arranged by Booker T. Jones. The album has yet to get an official release date, although the musician teased its release on Instagram, noting, “More about it soon but basically I’m the luckiest man in the universe with lots of brilliant friends who can play instermints.”

The National frontman also recently released “Walking on a String,” a solo single featuring Phoebe Bridgers, which comes from the Netflix film Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Berninger and Bridgers recorded the track at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles and performed it during a scene in the Zach Galifianakis-starring movie.