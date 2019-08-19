The National Prep Intimate Live Performance Film, EP

The National will release a new concert film and EP of their performance at New York’s Beacon Theatre this past April. The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre will air August 23rd via Amazon Prime Video.

The show took place April 22nd as part of the National’s 5-date stand, “A Special Evening With the National,” where they performed their latest album I Am Easy to Find and screened a short film of the same name directed by Mike Mills. The show also featured guest performances by the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, This is the Kit, Mina Tindle and Julien Baker.

“Playing a song live for the first time is like pushing it out of a nest, and a lot of them just hit the ground,” guitarist Aaron Dessner says in the trailer for the concert film, before the band launches into their passionate track “Rylan.” “We all got really emotionally attached to the whole thing — the record and the tour and these shows. Here in New York, we knew this was probably the one chance we were going to have to actually play all the songs from I Am Easy to Find.”

Five tracks from the performance will make up the EP The National: Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre (Amazon Original), also available on August 23rd. The EP will feature “Rylan,” You Had Your Soul With You,” “I Am Easy To Find,” “Where is Her Head” and “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness,” the latter from their 2017 LP Sleep Well Beast.

Screenings of the live film will also be held in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Seattle. The National are currently on a North American tour with the Canadian indie-pop outfit Alvvays. They’ll hit Vancouver’s Deer Lake Park on August 28th before they play several dates on the West Coast. The trek wraps up in Boston on October 24th before they head to Europe.

August 20th Film Screenings:

The National Tour Dates

August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park

August 29 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

August 30 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

September 1 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

September 5 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

September 6 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

September 7 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

September 8 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera House

September 10 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

September 11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 16 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

October 24 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena