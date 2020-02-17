The National, Kurt Vile Contribute Covers to ‘Songs For Australia’ Benefit Album

The National, Kurt Vile, Damien Rice and more have contributed cover tracks to Songs For Australia, a compilation album put together by Julia Stone to benefit brush fire relief efforts. Stone, an Australian singer-songwriter best known as one half of brother-sister duo Angus & Julia Stone, brought together local and international bands for the album, out March 5th on digital and in June on CD and vinyl.

The National’s contribution is a cover of INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart” while Vile has taken on Nick Cave’s “Stranger Than Kindness.” Other covers include Sia’s “Chandelier” by Rice, Nick Cave’s “Ship Song” by Martha Wainwright, Matt Corby’s “Resolution” by Dermot Kennedy and The Go-Betweens’ “Streets Of Your Town” by Dope Lemon, a band from Stone’s brother Angus.

Stone has released her own track, a cover of “Beds Are Burning” Midnight Oil, along with a music video that pays tribute to Australian culture and wildlife. The song was originally meant as a one-off release, but she got such a good reception that it has expanded to an entire album.

“I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world,” Stone said in a statement. “Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here. Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts.”

Pre-orders, which include bundles with tee-shirts and tote bags, are available here . Proceeds from the album will be distributed to several organizations: Firesticks, Landcare Australia, SEED, Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, WildArk and the NSW Rural Fire Service.