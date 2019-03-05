The National Preview ‘I Am Easy to Find’ LP With New Song, Stark Trailer

The National have announced a new album, I Am Easy to Find, which is available for preorder and will be released on May 17th via 4AD. The band has also unveiled the LP’s first single, “You Had Your Soul With You.” A stuttering, bright melody and beat serves as an intro to the opening track of the LP, which features longtime David Bowie collaborator Gail Ann Dorsey’s vocals. “I had only one thing to do/And I couldn’t do it yet,” Matt Berninger and Dorsey sing. “I had only one thing left/And I couldn’t see it yet.”

In addition to Dorsey, the group’s forthcoming eighth studio album features Lisa Hannigan, Sharon Van Etten, Mina Tindle and Kate Stables, along with the Brooklyn Youth Choir. “Yes, there are a lot of women singing on this, but it wasn’t because, ‘Oh, let’s have more women’s voices,” Berninger said in a statement. “It was more, ‘Let’s have more of a fabric of people’s identities.’ It would have been better to have had other male singers, but my ego wouldn’t let that happen.”

The band has also unveiled the trailer for a companion short film titled after and inspired by the LP, which features National’s music. Directed by Mike Mills (20th Century Women) who is also credited as a co-producer of the album, the 24-minute film stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl).

Following a string of events in April dubbed “A Very Special Evening With the National,” the group will embark on a world tour that launches in June, with Courtney Barnett and Alvvays serving as support on select dates.

I Am Easy To Find Track List

1. “You Had Your Soul With You”

2. “Quiet Light”

3. “Roman Holiday”

4. “Oblivions”

5. “The Pull of You”

6. “Hey Rosey”

7. “I Am Easy to Find”

8. “Her Father in the Pool”

9. “Where is Her Head”

10. “Not in Kansas”

11. “So Far So Fast”

12. “Dust Swirls in Strange Light”

13. “Hairpin Turns”

14. “Rylan”

15. “Underwater”

16. “Light Years”

The National Tour Dates



April 16 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

April 18 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

April 22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

April 24 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

April 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center*

June 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell*

June 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*

June 17 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre*

June 19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

June 20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point*

June 21 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

June 22 – Hamilton, ON @ Pier 8**

June 24 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live*

June 25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium*

June 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River*

June 28 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island**

July 10 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

July 12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

July 13 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

July 15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

July 18 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

August 4 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

August 6 – Glasgow, UK @ Summer Nights at the Bandstand

August 7 – Glasgow, UK @ Summer Nights at the Bandstand

August 9 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock

August 10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

August 11 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well

August 14 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura

August 16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

August 16 – August 18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

August 18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park**

August 29 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park**

August 30 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield**

September 1 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater**

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre**

September 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre**

September 5 – Odgen, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater**

September 8 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera House**

September 10 – Austin, TX @ 360 Amphitheatre**

September 11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall**

November 25 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Hall

November 26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

November 27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

November 29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

December 1 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhrcongress

December 2 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

December 3 – Zurich, SW @ Samsung Hall

December 4 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

December 5 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

*w/ Courtney Barnett

**w/ Alvvays