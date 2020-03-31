 The National Expand 'High Violet' for 10th Anniversary Reissue - Rolling Stone
The National Expand ‘High Violet’ for 10th Anniversary Reissue

Triple-LP set will include bonus tracks, live cuts previously unavailable on vinyl

The National - Matt BerningerThe National in concert at First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK - 09 Dec 2019

The National expanded 'High Violet' into a triple-LP set for the album's 10th anniversary reissue.

Anthony Longstaff/Shutterstock

The National expanded High Violet into a triple-LP set for the album’s 10th anniversary reissue. The package, out June 19th, includes a full disc of songs previously unavailable on vinyl, including an alternate version of “Terrible Love” and bonus tracks “Wake Up Your Saints” and “Walk Off.”

The records will be available in three different versions: “Standard” (white and purple marbled vinyl), “Cherry Tree” (white and purple split-color vinyl) and “Vinyl Me Please” (white and purple splatter vinyl). The set is now available to pre-order.

The indie-rock band marked the announcement by streaming the concert film The National – ‘High Violet’ Live From Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), on YouTube. The feature, directed by D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, was shot on May 19th, 2010, one night before the album’s initial release.

The National — who released their eighth LP, I Am Easy to Find, in 2019 — recently announced an initiative donating all profits from the band’s webstore and fan club enrollment to their 12 crew members impacted by tour date cancelations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National – High Violet 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition Track List

Side A
1. Terrible Love
2. Sorrow
3. Anyone’s Ghost

Side B
1. Little Faith
2. Afraid Of Everyone
3. Bloodbuzz Ohio

Side C
1. Lemonworld
2. Runaway
3. Conversation 16

Side D
1. England
2. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

Side E
1. Terrible Love (Alternate Version)
2. Wake Up Your Saints
3. You Were A Kindness
4. Walk Off

Side F
1. Sin-Eaters
2. Bloodbuzz Ohio (Live On The Current)
3. Anyone’s Ghost (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)
4. England (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)

