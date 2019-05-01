Watch the National’s Pensive New Video for ‘Hairpin Turns’

The National released the third single and video from their upcoming eighth studio album I Am Easy to Find. In “Hairpin Turns,” directed by Mike Mills, dancer/choreographer Sharon Eyal tiptoes and writhes around an empty white set, while members of the band – as well as their backing vocalists – each perform the pensive track in isolation.

“The video is a very simple portrait of the band (and the friends who helped make the song) and the song itself: You see all the instruments that make up the song in isolation, even hear them recorded live on set over the album version, kind of like showing you the tracks that make up the song,” said Mills in a statement. “And you see everyone who contributed alone, including Gail Ann Dorsey, Pauline Delasser (a.k.a. Mina Tindle) and Kate Stables – but your mind puts them together.”

Mills also directed the short film I Am Easy to Find, a 24-minute companion visual (though not a visual album) starring Alicia Vikander, to be screened at select theaters this month.

“The dancer Sharon Eyal is sort of a continuation of Alicia Vikander’s character from the film I Am Easy To Find,” said Mills. “We thought of her as Alicia’s unconscious, or her shadow self – that has her own life in this space.”

The short film I Am Easy to Find will be in select theaters on May 6th. I Am Easy to Find the album is out May 17th.