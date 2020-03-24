 The National Launch Fundraiser for Crew Amid Coronavirus Cancellations - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Are Doctors Hoarding Unproven Coronavirus Medicine? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The National Launch Fundraiser for Crew Members Hit by Coronavirus Cancellations

Profits from band’s webstore, new fan club enrollments will subsidize lost wages for behind-the-scenes personnel

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
The National

The National launched a new fundraiser benefiting their 12-person live crew left in the lurch by cancellations caused by coronavirus.

Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images

The National are launching a fundraiser to benefit the 12 members of their live crew who are now out of work after the band was forced to cancel a handful of dates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting today, all profits from merch sales through the National’s webstore will be donated to the band’s crew members. The National will also pass along profits from new enrollments into their Cherry Tree fan club, as well as profits from any sales made through the exclusive Cherry Tree merch store.

So far, the National have been forced to cancel two shows in Tokyo and postpone a tour of New Zealand and Australia with Phoebe Bridgers to December. As of now, the band still has a North American trek scheduled to start this July, although the summer concert season remains in limbo amid efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak.

In the past few weeks, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the live music industry, with a slew of shows and major festivals either being canceled or postponed. While many smaller and independent artists have been hit hard by this, it’s also been devastating for behind-the-scenes personnel, many of whom are freelance contractors that rely exclusively on touring for their income.

In recent weeks, several music industry groups, including the Recording Academy and the Music Artists Coalition, have sent letters to Congress and President Donald Trump requesting government aid specifically for struggling industry members. The Recording Academy and its charitable foundation, MusiCares, have also set up a $2 million COVID-19 relief fund for those in financial need.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.