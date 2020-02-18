The National Plot 2020 Tour

The National have announced a slew of 2020 North American tour dates with support from Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten and Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin.
Before arriving in the States, the band will head out on a trek overseas in Japan, Australia and New Zealand. They’ll be supported by Phoebe Bridgers, who recently teamed up with frontman Matt Berninger for “Walking on a String” from Between Two Ferns: The Movie — as well as a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” with Fiona Apple.
The band will kick off their North American leg on July 15th performing in Shelburne, Vermont, with Dacus. They’ll then hit Vienna, Virginia, on July 29th with Jacklin and New Haven, Connecticut, on July 30th with Van Etten. They’ll wrap up in Cooperstown, New York, on August 1st.
The National released their eighth LP I Am Easy to Find last year. Berninger is currently working on his debut solo album, Serpentine Prison, produced and arranged by Booker T. Jones. On February 26th, he’ll join Bridgers at the 2020 Tibet House Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st.