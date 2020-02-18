 The National Plot 2020 Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
The National Plot 2020 Tour

Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten and Julia Jacklin to support

Angie Martoccio

The National have announced a 2020 North American tour with support from Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten and Julia Jacklin.

The National have announced a slew of 2020 North American tour dates with support from Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten and Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin.

Before arriving in the States, the band will head out on a trek overseas in Japan, Australia and New Zealand. They’ll be supported by Phoebe Bridgers, who recently teamed up with frontman Matt Berninger for “Walking on a String” from Between Two Ferns: The Movie — as well as a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” with Fiona Apple.

The band will kick off their North American leg on July 15th performing in Shelburne, Vermont, with Dacus. They’ll then hit Vienna, Virginia, on July 29th with Jacklin and New Haven, Connecticut, on July 30th with Van Etten. They’ll wrap up in Cooperstown, New York, on August 1st.

The National released their eighth LP I Am Easy to Find last year. Berninger is currently working on his debut solo album, Serpentine Prison, produced and arranged by Booker T. Jones. On February 26th, he’ll join Bridgers at the 2020 Tibet House Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st.

The National North American Tour Dates
July 15 — Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum w/ Lucy Dacus
July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field w/ Lucy Dacus
July 21 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre w/ Lucy Dacus
July 23 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre w/ Lucy Dacus
July 25 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre w/ Lucy Dacus
July 26 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden w/ Lucy Dacus
July 29 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts w/ Julia Jacklin
July 30 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl w/ Sharon Van Etten
July 31 — Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest w/ Julia Jacklin
August 1 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang w/ Julia Jacklin

