The Mountain Goats Share ‘The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums’

The Mountain Goats have announced a new album, Dark in Here, and on Tuesday shared a song from the LP, “The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums.”

Recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Dark in Here will take a quieter approach than Getting Into Knives, its “sibling” record recorded in Memphis and released last October. According to Mountain Goats bassist Peter Hughes, lead singer and songwriter John Darnielle wrote the autobiographical “The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums” about his experiences going to metal shows at Fender’s Ballroom in Long Beach, California, in the late Eighties. The track features backing vocals from Susan Marshall and Reba Russell, who have previously worked with Rev. Al Green, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and U2.

Dark in Here will be released on June 25th, and will also feature the previously released single “Mobile.” Last year, in addition to Getting Into Knives, the Mountain Goats released the impromptu Songs for Pierre Chuvin, which Darnielle wrote and recorded in 10 days and released with the aim of helping the Mountain Goats and their touring crew make up some of the income they lost when their tour was canceled due to Covid-19.

The band plans to hit the road this summer, kicking off their tour in Asheville, North Carolina, on August 6th, and playing through September 26th with a final show in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The Mountain Goats 2021 Tour Dates

August 6 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

August 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

August 10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

August 11 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

August 12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

August 15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

August 16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

August 19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

August 21 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

August 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

August 24 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE

August 25 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE

August 26 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

September 16 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater*

September 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre*

September 24 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts Center*

September 25 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios*

September 26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest*

*John Darnielle solo show